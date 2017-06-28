DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office conducting investigation after body found in field

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after a body was found in a farmer’s field, according to a release from the organization.

The office received a call on June 27 from a farmer on County Road 820 in Oak Grove, who told deputies that he had found a vehicle in a field. When deputies arrived, they found a body close to the vehicle and started the investigation, according to the release.

Members of the Jacksonville State University Center for Applied for Forensics came to the scene to help with the processing of the scene. The body was collected and taken to the Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for further analysis.

At this time, the body has not been identified and no further information is being prepared for release.