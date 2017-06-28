House adds security funding in wake of Scalise shooting

The Washington Monument is seen in the distance from balcony of the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016, as lawmakers return to work following the holiday break. December's bipartisan compromises are likely to evaporate as the GOP-led effort to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law comes up for a vote this week. The president is also expected to take unilateral action on gun control Tuesday in a move that could ignite an election-year battle with Republicans. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has moved to provide lawmakers with a $25,000 allowance to take additional security steps in the wake of the shooting at a congressional baseball practice earlier this month.

The additional funding is intended to be used to beef up security, including at home-district offices and public appearances, and is available through the beginning of next year.

The stipend comes on top of office allowances averaging $1.3 million for travel, staff salaries, and other expenses.

The additional funding swept through the House by a unanimous voice vote.

The shooting earlier this month raised concerns among lawmakers about the adequacy of their personal security, especially as politics in the U.S. has become hyper-polarized.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise remains hospitalized after the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia.

