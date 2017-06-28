Jefferson County working to keep kids on the right path through Healthy Family Initiative

By Published:
Shutterstock

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) –- Jefferson County District Attorney pro tem Danny Carr is spearheading a new project called the Healthy Family Initiative.

The initiative works with children to make sure they are not missing school and staying out of trouble.

Carr says he knows that once a child begins to get out of control, it may already be too late.

“We’re not trying to be part of the community just in the sense of going after people and prosecuting them,” Carr said. “We’re trying to also be a part of the solution.”

The Healthy Family Initiative currently works with 10 agencies including Birmingham and Tarrant City Schools, the Jefferson County DHR, and the Hispanic Coalition of Alabama.

