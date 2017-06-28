Mayor William Bell sets ultimatum to Topgolf builders over alleged noncompliance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor William Bell has set an ultimatum to the company that is working on building a golf entertainment complex, according to a letter sent from the mayor.

Bell’s letter was sent regarded to alleged noncompliance with a portion of the contract signed between Topgolf and the City of Birmingham. The letter gives the company 30 days to come back into compliance with the contract or to face penalties, including termination of the contract.

Read the full letter by clicking the link below:

MAYOR BELL’S LETTER TO TOP GOLF 6.28.17