Mississippi State University evacuating areas of campus after bomb threat

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WIAT) — Areas of the Mississippi State University campus are being evacuated after a bomb threat was reportedly called into the campus, according to the university.

University Officials sent out a notice to evacuate Mitchell Memorial Library, Carpenter, Swalm, Hand, Longest Health Center and more to evacuate in the wake of the threat. According to the University, the threat was time-sensitive, and the time listed on the threat has passed.

Bomb-sensing dogs have been dispatched and an investigation is underway in the area.

