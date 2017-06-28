Recent rains cause dangerous rapids in the Cahaba River

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Recent rains have increased the water levels of the Cahaba River, and keepers are warning people to be careful.

Cahaba River Keeper David Butler says people should be especially cautious near the dam in the area around Highway 280.

Butler says people who are kayaking or using floating devices in the water run the risk of getting caught in the current.

“Anytime the water is moving this quick and you get pushed up against a tree or something like that, you’re going to have a major problem real quick,” Butler said.

The river keeper suggests if you go out on the water, to go with someone who is experienced, and to make sure you have a life jacket.