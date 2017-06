BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after an attempted robbery led to a shooting, according to Sgt. Shelton with Birmingham Police.

The incident took place on the 1300 block of Pike Road, where the suspect was shot three times in the course of allegedly committing the robbery and taken to Princeton Hospital, according to police. At this time, there is no one in custody.

WIAT will bring you more details as they emerge.