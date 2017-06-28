UA student arrested in North Carolina after drug raid reportedly finds multiple drugs, $60k cash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A University of Alabama student accused of trafficking drugs is in jail.

Kevin Piccolo, 22, was arrested Tuesday night in Waxhaw, North Carolina.

Narcotics agents raided Piccolo’s 6th Street apartment in Tuscaloosa on May 26, and reportedly confiscated more than $18,000 in drugs and nearly $60,000 in cash. Alabama student Cole Dandrea lives in the same apartment complex with Piccolo.

“Yes it a little weird and worrisome just to know that there was all of that going on just less than 35 feet from my apartment door,” Dandrea said.

According to court documents, an informant told Police the suspect was part of a large-scale drug trafficking and distribution operation. His apartment is just a few blocks away from Bryant-Denny Stadium. Dandrea says his neighbor seemed like a regular guy.

“I would pass him coming and going leaving my apartment, he was always a nice kid and I saw him at the gym a couple of times,” Dandrea said. “Just seemed like a normal student.”

Drug agents reportedly confiscated five pounds of marijuana, LSD, DMT, MDMA, Ketamine, and cocaine during the raid. Derek Osborn, director of Pride Tuscaloosa, says Piccolo’s capture was good news. The organization provides drug prevention and education programs for youth and parents.

“Anytime you get drugs off the street it’s a good thing,” Osborn said. “Anytime somebody has something that could potentially kill somebody or harm somebody or send somebody to the hospital that is a positive thing,” Osborn said.

Tuscaloosa Police say Kevin Piccolo will be extradited back to Tuscaloosa to face charges.