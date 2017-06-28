Vestavia Hills’ Carl Nesbitt Earns All-American Honors

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) – Vestavia Hills’ rising senior Carl Nesbitt is used to wearing red, white, and blue – but now the track star has even more reason to sport the Nation’s colors.

“Once they were all out, I realized I was an All-American. It was the greatest feeling in the world,” Nesbitt said.

Last weekend, Nesbitt became Vestavia’s first high jumper to earn All-America honors at the New Balance Nationals in North Carolina.

“I ran across the track because I saw my mom on the other side and I ran over to her. I just hugged her and she started crying. And my dad was in the stands videotaping.”

Nesbitt won the 2016 7A State title with a 6 foot 8 jump, but he went a quarter inch higher to become one of the country’s best.

“I worked so hard getting here. It was the hardest I’d worked in my entire life,” said Nesbitt.

Six weeks prior to nationals, Nesbitt teamed up with former Alabama track star Lance Lenior to take his talents to the next level, and it paid off.

“He jumped 7-6, so at one point he was one of the top in the world. He’s by far helped the most. I really started to understand what I had to do. And I really started lifting weights more, working on explosiveness and just trying to build more muscle in my legs.”

With his senior season still ahead, Nesbitt will continue to take college visits before deciding on his next step.

“My goal moving forward is just to find the best school for me. A school that will help me get to where I want to be and hopefully get me to my ultimate goal of the Olympics or the Olympic trials at least,” Nesbitt said.