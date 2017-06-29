Birmingham Fire controls early morning apartment fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Firefighters controlled an apartment fire early Thursday morning.

According to Captain Brian Harwell with Birmingham Fire, crews responded to a call that came in shortly after 1 a.m. of a fire on the corner of Gadsden Highway and Sundale Drive.

Upon arrival, crews noticed light smoke coming from a ground-floor unit.

Crews were able to control the fire quickly. The damage was mostly contained to one unit, with light smoke damage to the unit above.

There were two occupants in the apartment at the time of the fire. They both safely escaped. There were no injuries.

The fire is still under investigation.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.

