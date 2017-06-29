Birmingham-Native KJ McDaniels hosts kids camp, talks free agency

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) – NBA star KJ McDaniels held his annual kids camp at his old stomping grounds Thursday morning. The former Shades Valley and Central Park Christian alum worked one-on-one with children ages 9 to 18 on their basketball skills.

McDaniels says he enjoys reminiscing when he’s back in his home state.

“I was on JV at this school (Shades Valley) and Coach Furr, he believed in me when I was young. I came in here, stayed after school playing basketball with the older guys, that’s some of my most memorable times here,” said McDaniels.

McDaniels recently became an unrestricted free agent after spending 20 games with the Brooklyn Nets last season. No decision has been made on his future.

“I’ll let my agent take care of that side of the game and just get better everyday. Being out here, giving back and doing my part, and just develop, spend time with family and stay working like I’ve always been,” said McDaniels.