Family asks public’s help locating missing Shelby County man

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been almost two months since the disappearance of 39-year-old John Adam Hyde. His family is desperate for answers..

John Hyde was last seen by family members on May 4, and at the time nothing seemed unusual.

“We found somebody that actually saw him on May 6, but that was the last anybody ever saw of him,” said his brother-in-law Charles Robbins.

On May 11, they reported him missing to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the search began.

“It was on Mother’s Day we found his car. That gave us an area to start searching,” said Robbins.

The car was at the slab in Shelby County — a place Hyde had been before — but Robbins believes he didn’t leave there of his own free will.

“There was things that was left in his car that when we found it, that didn’t add up. I mean, he was a chain smoker, and his smokes and stuff were in the car,” explained Robbins. “He was very particular about his car and didn’t leave the windows down, didn’t leave it unlocked, which… it was unlocked and the windows were down.”

When no new leads surfaced, the family decided to hire a private investigator and search the area themselves.

“We brought in some cadaver dogs from the North Alabama Search and Rescue Team, and all those leads kind of went dry on us there,” he said.

The family is now offering a $500 reward.

At this point, Robbins says they still hope for the best, but they are prepared for the worst.

“We want closure. That’s the main thing is closure for the family all in all,” he said.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office: 205-669-4181.

The family has a GoFundMe account set up to help pay for locating Hyde. LINK

They’re also planning a candlelight vigil for Hyde’s 40th birthday at The Church that God Built on July 5th. It’s located at 45 Shelby County Road 251, Montevallo, AL.