Gov. Kay Ivey makes upcoming Monday paid state holiday

By Published:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Gov. Kay Ivey has lengthened the July 4 holiday weekend for non-essential state workers.

Media outlets report that Ivey issued a memorandum on Tuesday to heads of state agencies making Monday, July 3 a state holiday. As a result, all state offices will be closed on Monday.

Ivey said in the memo that if it’s necessary for any employee to work on Monday, “they should be allowed time off as soon thereafter as possible.”

The date wasn’t previously listed as a holiday on state calendars.

