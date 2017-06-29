Oliver Robinson and attorneys set to conduct press conference

(WIAT) — Oliver Robinson is set to be present at a press conference being put on by his law firm on Thursday afternoon, according to a release from the firm, Jaffe, Hanle, Whisonant, and Knight, P.C.

Robinson recently pled guilty to charges of accepting bribes from a lawyer and a coal company executive to opt out of cleanup services for a heavily polluted Birmingham area, according to court documents.

Watch the press release here.