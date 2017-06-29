Oliver Robinson and attorneys set to conduct press conference

By Published: Updated:
Rep. Oliver Robinson, D-Birmingham, discusses a bill that would prevent legislators from hiding money for special projects in state agencies, a process known as "pass through pork", Tuesday March 27, 2007, in Montgomery, Ala. The House voted 103-0 to approve the bill. (AP Photo/Rob Carr)

(WIAT) — Oliver Robinson is set to be present at a press conference being put on by his law firm on Thursday afternoon, according to a release from the firm, Jaffe, Hanle, Whisonant, and Knight, P.C.

Robinson recently pled guilty to charges of accepting bribes from a lawyer and a coal company executive to opt out of cleanup services for a heavily polluted Birmingham area, according to court documents.

RELATED: Former AL legislator Oliver Robinson charged with accepting bribes

Watch the press release here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s