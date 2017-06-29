Summer Wedding Venue Spotlight: J&D Farms

SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) – An award-winning farm in Etowah County allows couples to bring a down-home feeling to their wedding day.

J&D Farms has the nostalgic feeling of the beautiful and simple country life.

The wedding venue is nestled in Southside near Gadsden. It is well known for creating an intimate and elegant farmhouse experience.

On the property, there’s a rustic barn with vaulted ceilings, a grove of vintage trees in the apple orchard, and new Dutch-styled white oak stables.

Wedding packages include in-house photography and access to antique decorations. There is even use of a carriage house for pictures, a bridal suite, or a honeymoon suite. A full-service kitchen is also available.

The owners say that this was once their home, and they take pleasure in sharing something so personal with other couples.

For more information on J&D Farms, visit their website.