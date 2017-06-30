3 injured people hospitalized after shooting in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people have been hospitalized after a shooting that took place in Brighton around 10:37 p.m. on Friday, according to Chief Hubbert with Brighton Police.

The victims, two men and one woman, were shot at 212 Oakmont Street, and the woman ran to the Exxon at 4500 Bessemer Road, according to Hubbert.

The woman was the only victim of the shooting that appeared to have life-threatening injuries. At this time, police do not have a motive for the shooting.

WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.