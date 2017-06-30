Alabama self-reports 22 athletic violations

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama Athletic department released its yearly NCAA violations report from the past academic school year.

The Crimson Tide reported 22 violations that occurred over the 2016-17 athletic season, all are level I or II which are classified as minor.

The Alabama football team were guilty of nine violations this past season, including one player selling memorabilia, and Head Coach Nick Saban accidentally calling a recruit when he meant to call the recruit’s High School Head Coach.

To view the full list of violations Click Here