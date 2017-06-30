Man killed after shooting causes car to crash into house

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A car has collided with a house in Birmingham after the owner was fatally shot, according to Sgt. Shelton with Birmingham Police.

The incident occurred on the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue. Another vehicle was also shot into in the area of the collision, but no one inside of the vehicle was hurt, according to Shelton.

No one inside the house was injured, and at this time it is unknown if anyone was inside the house at the time of the crash. There is no word on a suspect at this time.

