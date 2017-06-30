Man killed after shooting causes car to crash into house

By Published: Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A car has collided with a house in Birmingham after the owner was fatally shot, according to Sgt. Shelton with Birmingham Police.

The incident occurred on the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue. Another vehicle was also shot into in the area of the collision, but no one inside of the vehicle was hurt, according to Shelton.

No one inside the house was injured, and at this time it is unknown if anyone was inside the house at the time of the crash. There is no word on a suspect at this time.

WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s