Once blind, Cam Stovall has his vision restored

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — 26 year old Cameron Stovall became totally blind after a 2014 bird hunting accident when he sustained shotgun pellets in both his eyes. But thanks to revolutionary surgery by Birmingham doctors, he now has vision in his left eye, allowing him to live a more normal life.

Stovall’s success came full circle as he threw out the first pitch at a Birmingham Barons game on Thursday, caught by one of the doctors who helped save his vision.

“It sounds crazy, but I wouldn’t change my accident happening because I’ve been able to encourage so many people on a daily basis,” Stovall said. “I feel blessed because of that.”

Stovall’s success story could have easily been different were it not for 2 doctors who have spent years researching and perfecting new tests and surgeries that gave them hope in restoring vision for Cam. It’s long been standard in the ophthalmology community to test for “no light perception” in an injured human eye. If the eye fails to see light after a certain period of time, blindness is assumed and most efforts to restore vision are stopped.

But Drs. Robert Morris and Jay Glover knew otherwise. Together, they performed intense surgery based on years of research that restored useful vision to Stovall’s left eye, allowing him to continue living a normal life.

“Go for it. Do everything you can,” Morris, who also serves as President of the Helen Keller Foundation, said. “That’s the standard for every severe eye injury now, and Cam Stovall proves that.”

“I think it’s just don’t give up on people at any point,” Glover added. “However dark it looks, there is always some hope out there. Never give up.”

Morris is a staunch advocate for the work of the Helen Keller Foundation and has spent years advancing procedures like these. He hopes Cam Stovall’s surgery will help to give other patients around the world the treatment they need to give them every chance possible of having vision.