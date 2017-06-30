Police searching for 2 armed suspects after high-speed chase ends in the woods

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for two armed suspects after a police chase ended in a wooded area in Gardendale, according to Sgt. Cotton with the Gardendale Police Department.

Police officers observed two black male suspects breaking into vehicles in the Longwood subdivision. Police then pursued the suspects in a high-speed chase.

The armed suspects hit between 2-3 parked cars in the subdivision before running off of the road at Daniel Payne and Dugan Avenue. Officers say they then fled into the woods.

The Gardendale Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are searching the area, and K-9 units have been called in to help.

Authorities say the suspects had broken into 3-4 cars in the Longwood subdivision, but that number may increase upon further investigation.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as information becomes available.