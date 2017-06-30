Rachel on the Road: Anchor Light Bed & Breakfast Lighthouse

CRANE HILL, Ala. (WIAT) —

During the summer the kids are out of school and parents desperately search for things to do to keep them entertained. Big vacations to the beach or out of state are costly, but I’ve found a one tank trip that solves the issue of budgeting and having fun. It was recently named the most unique place to stay the night in Alabama! Anchor Light Bed & Breakfast Lighthouse is on Smith Lake in Crane Hill.

Jon and Maggie Owens designed and finished building the lighthouse back in 2008. Since then, the couple has welcomed guests from all over the world. “We’ve had 14 different countries and 29 of the different states so far,” Mrs. Owens said. Their hope for your stay is to experience peace. This getaway is just that. Enjoy water access while in the heat of summer, great hospitality, and a quaint and cozy place to relax.

There are two rooms INSIDE the lighthouse. The TS Fowler Room is a full bedroom with a bathroom and waterfront view, plus a spot for the kids to sleep at the very top of the lighthouse. If you need more space, the bed and breakfast also offers the Barnicle Room that has two beds, a couch, full bathroom, kitchen and a porch. For a link to book your stay, click here.

