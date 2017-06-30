Shelby County program seeks treatment instead of jail for youth with drug problems

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – One program is working to keep youth with drug issues out of trouble. It’s called Compact 20/20.

The staff at Compact 20/20 includes law enforcement agents who conduct investigations focused on substance abuse from adolescences and young adults.

Instead of arresting the young adults, staff will notify their parents. They will also work with the family to find resources to resolve the issue.

Executive Director Alan Miller says their goal is to prevent the issue from getting worse.

“Any type of mind altering substance that is used by these teens impacts their brain in such a way that sets them up for addiction later in life,” Miller said. “So, it’s so important to get in front of it early.”

In some cases, treatment is required to help get these individuals through their issues.

Compact 20/20 is coming up on its one-year anniversary. Keep up with the program by following their Facebook page.