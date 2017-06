ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is coming to Alabaster in July, which will be the restaurant’s 16th location in Alabama.

The new restaurant will be located at 630 1st Street North in the Alabaster Landing development on U.S. 31.

The location is looking to hire employees for positions including cashiers, cooks, and shift leaders.

Applicants can email resumes to alabaster@tazikiscafe.com or fill out an application on their website here.