UPDATE: Police officers in stable condition after Grant Avenue crash

UPDATE: Birmingham Police Sgt. Bryan Shelton says the two officers are now in stable condition and are speaking. Police Chief A.C. Roper met the officers at the hospital. He says it appears the suspects intentionally drove their vehicle into the patrol car to hurt the officers.

The suspects were taken to police headquarters. No charges have been announced at this time.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two police officers are in serious condition after being involved in a crash that took place on Grant Ave, according to Sgt. Shelton with Birmingham Police.

The crash took place on the 1800 block of Grant Avenue on Friday, when the police car was struck by another vehicle during the 10 p.m. hour. After the crash, the officers were transported to UAB Hospital to be treated.

WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.