Child in stable condition after being rescued from pool

HAYDEN, Ala (WIAT): A two year old boy was transported to Children’s Hospital after falling into a pool, per Tim Kent, Sheriff Deputy with Blount County.

Kent says the boy wondered into the family’s backyard as they were preparing to leave for vacation. The child was last seen playing with a mop. After the boy’s 13 year old brother saw the mop next to the pool, he walked closer and discovered his brother.

Officials believe the child was in the pool for nearly three minutes. CPR was administered and the child was transported to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

Kent says authorities have received an update the child is expected to be O.K.

