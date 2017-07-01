Event raises awareness about Alabama 811

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — The Market at Pepper Place, with the help of a hot air balloon, partnered with Alabama 811 Saturday to help raise awareness about what Alabama 811 does. They are a nonprofit organization working to help keep you safe.

Anytime you need to do any type of digging or excavation work , it’s imperative you call them first. Alabama 811 will alert the proper people to come survey the area you wish to work to locate any gas, water, electric lines and more. This will prevent a line from accidentally being struck during the dig. That could force someone to pay expensive fines or repair costs. And businesses could lose their license.

Alabama 811 has a booth set up at Pepper Place where you can learn more about the organization.

Also Cox Utility Services based out of Texas is also helping to raise awareness about 811. They are flying a hot air balloon with the 811 logo on it in a number of states from the West Coast to the East Coast.

We spoke with Annette Reburn , the executive director of Alabama 811, she says there is a lot of confusion among the public about who Alabama 811 is, and what they do. She hopes events like Saturday’s can get people asking the right questions to help clear up the confusion. There is a link posted to their website at the bottom of this article so you can learn more about the organization. You will also find the steps you need to take if you need to call Alabama 811 about a dig.

Link:

http://www.al811.com/