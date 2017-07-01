Suspect charged with murder after stabbing man during argument

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala (WIAT): A Boaz man was arrested after stabbing a man to death during an argument, per Todd Entrekin, Etowah County Sheriff.

Brandon Lee Blevins, 20, was arrested and charged with one count of felony murder.

Shortly before 11 P.M. Friday, officials responded to a camper trailer located at 5675 Little Cove Road in Boaz. Officials say Blevins stabbed Dillon Presley Wilemon, 22, of Altoona, multiple times with a large Bowie-style knife. The two had been in a verbal argument before the stabbing.

Blevins was taken into custody by deputies at another residence on the property and is currently being detained in the Etowah County Detention Center.

“{Friday’s} incident was a senseless act. My thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family,” says Entrekin.