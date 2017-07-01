Suspect steals grandmother’s credit card, kills passerby, later critically injures BPD officers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT): A homicide investigation is underway after officers say a man stole his grandmother’s credit card, killed a passerby while fleeing his father later critically injuring two BPD officers, per LT. Sean Edwards with Birmingham Police.

Edwards states, Friday around 8:54 P.M., West Precinct officers were dispatched to 1700 block of Jefferson Ave. S.W. on reports of fire gunshots in the area. The complainant alleged he was following his son in his vehicle when his son and his son’s friend, all considered suspects, began firing rounds towards his car.

While speaking with the complainant, a call involving a vehicular accident was dispatched just down the street from the officer’s location and were able to determine the wreck was a result of the driver being shot by a stray bullet from where the suspects were shooting at the complainant.

Officers determined that after the driver of the wrecked vehicle was shot, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a house in the 1700 block of Jefferson Ave. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the right side of his body and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The two other occupants were transported to UAB hospital.

The victim has been identified as Antonio brown, 20.

The complainant’s vehicle was also struck by a round but he was not injured during the incident, per Edwards.

The complainant states this all started because his son (suspect) stole a credit card from his grandmother in order to buy an iPhone. The complainant went looking for his son and located him nearby at Good Friends Restaurant. The complainant began following his son and this is when the shooting occurred.

Officers issued a “Be On Look Out” (BOLO) of the suspects vehicle and a short while later officers spotted the vehicle at Triple S convenience store on 24th Street S.W. The suspects fled the location in the suspects vehicle and officers pursued.

After a brief pursuit the suspects’ vehicle collided with a marked patrol unit at Grant Ave. and 18th Street S.W. that was responding to the area to assist. The accident is still under investigation as it is unclear if the suspects intentionally struck the patrol vehicle or if it was just an accident.

The two officers in the patrol vehicle were transported by Birmingham Fire and Rescue to UAB Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. They are now listed in stable condition.

The suspects were transported to the Birmingham Police Administration Building to be interviewed and were placed on a felony time extension for Capitol Murder.

“We are extremely thankful our officers walked away from this horrific accident. Unfortunately, an innocent life was lost due to the reckless actions of two not so innocent individuals,” says Edwards.

Birmingham Police ask anyone with information pertaining to this case to contact Birmingham Police Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.