The latest: Three people shot, one life threatening after shooting in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Ala (WIAT): Three people were transported after a late night shooting on Friday, says Chief Ray Hubbart of Brighton Police Department.

Two males and one female were shot at 212 Oakmont Street. The female ran to the Exxon Gas station at 4500 Bessemer Road where she was able to alert authorities.

Hubbart says the female is the only one who appears to face life threatening injuries.

Hubbart also says officers have not identified a motive for the shooting.

This story is still under investigation. Follow WIAT-CBS42 as we will provide updates as we receive them.