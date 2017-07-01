The latest: Three people shot, one life threatening after shooting in Brighton

By Published:

BRIGHTON, Ala (WIAT): Three people were transported after a late night shooting on Friday, says Chief Ray Hubbart of Brighton Police Department.

Two males and one female were shot at 212 Oakmont Street. The female ran to the Exxon Gas station at 4500 Bessemer Road where she was able to alert authorities.

Hubbart says the female is the only one who appears to face life threatening injuries.

Hubbart also says officers have not identified a motive for the shooting.

This story is still under investigation. Follow WIAT-CBS42 as we will provide updates as we receive them.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s