Amber Alert issued for missing children from Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WIAT) — The State of Alabama is issuing an Amber Alert on behalf of Georgia. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are searching for Hayden Faulk and Brantley Faulk.

Both boys are white males with blonde hair and blue eyes. Hayden is 2’4″, 24 lbs., and 1-and-a-half years old. Brantley is 3′, 42 lbs., and five-years-old. Hayden and Brantley were last seen in Columbus, Georgia on Saturday, July 1st, 2017. They are believed to be in extreme danger. They may be traveling with Joey Faulk.

The children may be traveling in a silver 1997 Ford 5-150 with an Alabama license plate: 5400AT6. It was last seen traveling south towards Mobile, Alabama. If you have any information regarding the missing children, call the Columbus Police Department at (706)225-4329 or 911 immediately.