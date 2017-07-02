Arkansas nightclub shooting suspect arrested in Birmingham

UPDATE: Little Rock Police say Ricky Hampton was arrested on unrelated charges to the shooting. Hampton was wanted on outstanding warrants in Forest City, Arkansas.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Memphis-based rapper Finese 2Tymes and another suspect were taken into custody overnight in Birmingham. The pair were wanted in connection to a mass shooting that left 28 people hurt in Little Rock, Arkansas Saturday morning.

25-year-old Ricky Hampton –known as Finese 2Tymes–and 25-year-old Kentrell Gwynn were taken into custody without incident at Side Effects on Second Avenue North where Hampton was headlining a show. Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Cliff LaBarge confirms Gwynn and Hampton were arrested by U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, ATF, and FBI agents after receiving information Hampton would be in Birmingham.

Jail records show Hampton and Gwynn are being held without bond at the Jefferson County Jail pending extradition to Arkansas. They are being held on a fugitive from justice warrant.

