Chad Slade holds third annual football camp at his high school alma mater

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Auburn and current Houston Texans offensive lineman Chad Slade was back in the Birmingham area for his third annual football camp Saturday.

Slade used the fields at his high school alma mater, Moody High School, for his camp.

“Feels good to be back, especially being back in my community,” Slade said before the camp. “It’s great to have my old teammates, my current teammates out here. My family that played in the NFL, in college. It’s good to have them back.”

Slade had about 80 campers participating in his camp. He wanted to make sure they understood the importance of not forgetting where you come from.

“I just want to show them that no matter what, no matter how big you get, that you can always give back to your community,” Slade said. “You know that you can always be successful and not forget about where you came from. It’s just things like that where giving back to them makes a big difference in their lives.”

Check out the videos below for more from Slade, his former Auburn teammate Shon Coleman, and his current teammate Kendall Lamm.