Jameis Winston holds football camp at Miles College

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Hueytown and Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston came back to Birmingham for his second annual Dream Forever camp at Miles College Saturday.

Winston is entering his third season in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in one of the toughest divisions in football. One of the biggest things he wants his campers to learn is to compete just like he has to in the NFL.

“Everybody out here, we’re all in competition,” Winston said. “Life is competition. No matter if they don’t become pro football players or pro athletes, they have to learn how to compete. They have to learn how to work hard in anything that they do.”

Winston spent two days in Birmingham making appearances before his camp. He says it’s all a part of making sure his community realizes they’re still important to him.

“If I didn’t come back to this community, then the people that helped raise me to get where I was at, they wouldn’t feel like they did something,” Winston said. “I want to show these kids that you can come from this area and be successful.”

Check out the video below to hear more from Jameis, including his thoughts on the Bucs drafting O.J. Howard and how much work he feels he has to put in to be sure Tampa is successful in 2017.