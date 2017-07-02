JaMychal Green talks free agency, Alabama basketball

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Alabama and current Memphis Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green was back in Alabama Saturday.

Green stopped by former Midfield and LSU player Courtney Jones’ camp at Wenonah High School. Jones and Green are currently dating.

Green is a restricted free agent with the Grizzlies right now and is going through his first free agency window.

“It’s always a good feeling to have teams wanting you instead of you trying to find a team to want you,” Green said. “To be in that position is just a relief. It takes a little stress off my shoulders because it lets me know I’ll be somewhere.”

Green began his pro career in the NBA Development League. After a couple of 10-day contract appearances with the Spurs, Green found a permanent home with the Grizzlies for the last three seasons. He says he would like to stay “home” in Memphis, but he’s keeping an open mind.

“I’m just ready to go to the right situation,” Green said. “to a team that’s going to get me better and want to win.”

Last season, Green played in 77 games, starting 75, with an average of nine points and eight rebounds per game.