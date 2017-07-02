One fatality, two wounded after shooting involving city workers in Lakeview

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT): A homicide investigation is underway after one person was slain and two others were transported with injuries after a shooting, per Sgt. Bryan Shelton with Birmingham Police Department.

Sunday at 4:02 A.M., officers with BPD’s South Precinct responded the 2800 block of 7th Avenue South to assist off duty officers after they made a call of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim lying in the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Larry Duncan, 42.

A second subject, an off-duty Birmingham city worker, was transported by Birmingham Fire and Rescue to Grandview Hospital where he was treated and released. The subject was then transported to the Birmingham Police Administration building to be interviewed.

A third subject, an on-duty city worker, was transported by a Birmingham City work truck to UAB Hospital’s Emergency Room.

Preliminary investigation revealed a verbal altercation occurred between a citizen and two Birmingham City Street & Sanitation workers who were in the area collecting trash. Further investigation identified the citizen as on off-duty city employee. Both city employees and the deceased victim were struck by gunfire.

The off duty employee has been placed on a hold pending any formal charges.

This is still under investigation. If there is anyone with information pertaining to the case, you are asked to contact the Birmingham Police Department Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.