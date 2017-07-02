Rates dropping on Orange Beach toll bridge

Associated Press Published:
(WKRG)

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) – The company that operates a toll bridge on the Alabama coast is lowering its prices for the summer.

Toll rates for visitors on the Beach Express Toll Bridge at Orange Beach are dropping from $3.50 per car to $2.75 until after Labor Day. Prices are dropping more for Orange Beach residents, to $1.25 cash or $1 electronic.

Bridge operator American Roads says the price reduction is meant to help ease congestion on Alabama 59, the main connection from Interstate 65 to the state’s most popular beaches. The bridge crosses the Intracoastal Waterway in Baldwin County.

The company says it is spending $5 million on improvements that will help relieve congestion by spring 2018.

