1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Jefferson County business

BAGLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting in the Bagley area has resulted in one death and two people being injured, one seriously, according to a release from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10 a.m. on Monday, deputies responded to a report of a person being shot in a business on the 7100 block of Old Jasper Highway. Deputies arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead, and the other was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies found a third male suffering from a gunshot wound nearby walking around, and he was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office states that information on the scene indicates that an employee of the business exchanged gunfire with two other men in the parking lot. One man was struck in the chest and died at the scene. Another man was struck in the side and captured a short distance away, and the employee was struck in the back.

Detectives are currently working to determine what led to the shooting, according to the release.