Auburn University planning Gulf Coast facility

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) — Auburn University is branching out to the Gulf Coast.

School officials broke ground Friday on a 24,000-square-foot education facility in Gulf Shores. The project is a partnership between the city and the school.

Programs including marine fishery, horticulture, veterinary medicine, aircraft systems, economic development research, and 4-H extension will be housed at the center.

The Auburn building is adjacent to land the city has acquired for a new high school and the planned Coastal Alabama Center for Educational Excellence. The center is designed to increase access to higher education on the Gulf Coast.

Auburn plans to open the new center in fall 2018.