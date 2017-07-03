Doctors urge cautious use of fireworks to avoid injuries

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — Fireworks are known to be beautiful and nice to look at, but doctors are warning you to pay attention and be alert if you’re planning to light up the sky on your own.

Trauma doctors at the University of Alabama at Birmingham expect to see a lot of eye, hand and burn injuries this time of year as more people decide to spark up fireworks.

Fireworks stands all over the state are likely to be packed on Monday and Tuesday, but unfortunately, doctors at UAB are also expected to be busy.

The 4th of July holiday results in several fireworks injuries. Sparklers are pretty popular among kids but doctors say they can cause minor burns. Sparklers can reach up to 3,000 degrees.

“Not only does it get hot, but also that it explodes, it’s like taking a small grenade or firecracker and you close your hand around it and it’ll take your fingers off,” said Dr. Patrick Bosarge.

Dr. Bosarge recommends leaving the fireworks to the professionals.

If you’re willing to risk it, plenty of fireworks stands will be busy. Employees at TNT Fireworks in Leeds tells CBS42 that more people are coming into the superstore to make sure they have top of the line fireworks to kids.

It’s definitely hard to miss the warning labels on firworks in the store. Safety experts suggeest you keep fireworks awat from your eyes, never give fireworks to kids and wear safety glasses.

Shelton Stalls with TNT Fireworks says trends are definitely changing.

“Most people are attempting to make their shows as close to the big shows that you might go pay and see but now they have the ability to do these things at their house at the lake at their own BBQ’s,” said Stalls.