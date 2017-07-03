Fatal accident on I-59 claims the life of 12-year-old boy

By Published:
(CBS42)

St. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy on Saturday.

The incident happened when a Dodge pickup truck collided with an Acura on I-59 in Springville. 67-year-old Robert Fleming Dugger was driving the Dodge at the time of the crash. Benjamin Majors, 18, was driving the Acura.

According to officials, the 12-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Dugger and two other passengers were taken to UAB Hospital. Major and another passenger in the Acura were not injured.

Alabama State Troopers are still investigating the crash.

