Home Depot issues recall for light fixtures due to laceration and burn hazards

(WIAT) — Design Solutions International and Home Depot have issued a recall for certain light fixtures due to a risk of burn and injury, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The recall affects the Home Decorators Collection 3-light and 4-light Comotti Vanity fixtures. The firm has received 108 reports of the glass shades on the fixtures falling, with one report of a laceration to the head and arm and a burn, and another report of a laceration to the leg, according to the release.
Consumers that use the product are asked to call the firm immediately for replacement light shades and instructions.