Home Depot issues recall for light fixtures due to laceration and burn hazards

(WIAT) — Design Solutions International and Home Depot have issued a recall for certain light fixtures due to a risk of burn and injury, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall affects the Home Decorators Collection 3-light and 4-light Comotti Vanity fixtures. The firm has received 108 reports of the glass shades on the fixtures falling, with one report of a laceration to the head and arm and a burn, and another report of a laceration to the leg, according to the release.

Consumers that use the product are asked to call the firm immediately for replacement light shades and instructions.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE RECALL