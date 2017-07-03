Hope Heals Camp provides accessible fun for campers with disabilities

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) –- Hope Heals Camp is giving families with disabilities the chance to participate in traditional camp-like fun and receive encouragement, all in the care and comfort of a family environment.

Originator Katherine Wolf says having the hope of others on her own journey inspired her work within the ministry.

“This community emerged, we couldn’t deny that,” Wolf said. “We started to think through how we could craft an experience where the family could come and the disabled children would come, or the disabled parents would bring able-bodied children.”

At camp, everyone can enjoy fun, fully-accessible activities and build lifelong relationships, Participants can learn from meaningful conversations from a network of families who understand the challenges of life with a disability.

Even adults who might have been stricken with a disability later in life are benefitting from Hope Heals Camp.

“It means that we can be part of a caring community and share our stories and be encouraged,” said Kay of Dalton, Georgia. “Accept our new normal and even celebrate the special assignment God has given us.”

You’ll leave camp encouraged, refreshed, and poured into.

“It’s about loving people with disabilities inside and outside well,” Wolf said.

If you would like to know how to get involved in Hope Heals Camp, visit their website. There, you can learn how to be a camper or a volunteer.