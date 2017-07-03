Lakeview patrons undeterred after weekend shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After a weekend shooting in the busy Lakeview area of Birmingham, restaurant and bar patrons tell CBS 42 the incident won’t keep them from visiting.

Birmingham Police are still investigating the shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. Investigators said an argument between two on-duty city sanitation workers and an off-duty city employee ended in a shootout.

Larry Duncan, 42, was killed, according to investigators. Police said Duncan was with a family member, who was an off-duty city worker. Investigators believe Duncan was trying to keep the peace and break up the altercation.

The off-duty employee was injured in the shooting but has been treated and released from an area hospital after being questioned. One of the on-duty city employees was also shot and injured. Police said he is expected to recover.

After news of the shooting spread, the area was still busy Monday.

“We’re about to go to dinner right now at a local establishment, and we feel very safe here,” said Sam Parker, who was visiting with his grandson.

A bar crawl is still planned for Independence Day, and people who go to bars in the area tell CBS 42 that they feel safe.

“You’re going to have arguments, you’re going to have shootings, I don’t think it makes it unsafe around here at all,” said Justin Williamson. “It doesn’t make me feel unsafe, obviously if people are aware of their surroundings and what’s going on, then it’s just like any other situation.”

In addition to beat officers, Birmingham Police say a task force also patrols Avondale, Lakeview, and 5 Points. Off-duty officers also work security at many of the bars in Lakeview, like the ones who responded to the gunshots over the weekend.

The city has launched a personnel matter after police said it appeared one of the on-duty employees had and fired a gun.

A spokesperson for the city issued the following statement to CBS 42:

“In addition to the criminal investigation, this is also a personnel matter and investigation and the city can not legally comment. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved.”

No charges have been filed. Birmingham Police continue to investigate and plan to talk to the two people injured in the shooting.