American Village gets Alabamians off the beaches and into history on July 4

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — On the Fourth of July, American Village sets out to offer an alternative to the Independence Day mainstays of grilling out, hanging by the pool, or heading to the lake.

The historical re-enactment site, just a few miles away from Montevallo, puts on a huge event each year, complete with human re-enactors, music, games, and a huge fireworks show.

For some people, it’s the historical element of all this that draws them to all this. That’s true for Josie Sullivan. She and her sister are huge history buffs who both have forearm tattoos in honor of the Revolutionary War. On this celebration, they both showed up wearing period hats.

“These are tricorns. This is what the men used to wear in that time period, and we just wanted to wear them because we thought they were cute,” Sullivan said.

It’s a serious holiday for the Sullivans, though. They say they come to learn more about history, and to see what they’ve read in books come alive.

“I think everybody just forgets about it on the Fourth of July. everyone just goes out and parties, but we’re just really into history and we think it’s important to remember where we came from,” said Sullivan.

Over the course of the day, there are plenty of opportunities for American Village guests to learn that history. Some parents, like Monica Price, brought their children here to learn it for themselves.

“They’re used to watching cartoons and it’s things that they don’t understand to be real, but we’re able to show them this and teach them that this is really and it’s very important to us,” said Price.

American Village’s slate of events concludes at dark with a large fireworks celebration. Admission is $5 per person.