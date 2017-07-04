Authorities encourage families to be safe on the water

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you plan on being on the water this Independence Day, authorities say you should be careful.

There has already been one report of a drowning in Winston County, and a near-drowning case in Blount County last weekend.

Alabama State Troopers say if you are going to be on a boat, everyone should have on a personal flotation device. Children under the age of 8 are required to wear one.

Officials also encourage parents to keep a close eye on their children while swimming in pools or lakes.

“I make sure they stay within voice range,” said Derrick Gibson, who is a parent. “If I hold my hand up, they need to be able to see my hand. If they can’t see my hand, that means they are too far and they know that.”