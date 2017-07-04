Canister explodes during fireworks show in Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The manager at Duncan Bridge marina said one of the fireworks canisters exploded during the show and one of the fireworks was launched in the wrong direction.

“You never think it will actually happen,” said Alexis Knight, who was attending the show with her father and sister. “We’ve gone every year and it’s been a really good show every year.”

She said they were standing by the bathrooms when the show started.

“I was looking up in the sky for the fireworks and in the corner of my eye, I saw one hit the car. And I didn’t know what to do so I just turned around and ran,” said Alexis’s sister, Erin.

“My dad was like, he grabbed my arm, you know, really tight and I saw my little sister start running and the fireworks just came like straight at us,” Alexis added.

Marina manager Tony Sissom said one of the fireworks canisters exploded and one of the fireworks was launched in the wrong direction.

The explosion was caught on camera by Savannah Leigh Williams. Not long after, another explosion happens much closer to her.

Williams said on Facebook that she wasn’t injured thanks to a friend who pulled her out of the way.

Knight said she’s attended the show several times before and nothing like this has ever happened. But for now, she said she’s done with fireworks shows.

“My mom wants to go to one in Hoover tonight and I just, I want to stay home. I’ve had enough,” said Knight.

Only minor injuries were reported. According to the marina manager, one woman sprained her ankle trying to get away, and another man go a cut on his face from debris after a projectile hit a parked car.