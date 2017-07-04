Cash, merchandise stolen from fireworks business in Oneonta

ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Oneonta area investigating after someone broke into a fireworks store Monday night.

An employee from the store posted pictures of the suspect to social media Tuesday. It has been shared by many in the community.

Store owner Sandra Weaver has been selling fireworks in the area for more than 25 years. Employees said it’s a shame that anyone would steal from her.

“She gives away a lot of fireworks to people who can’t afford to get a lot of expensive items. She really helps out and she’s just heartbroken,” said Roxanna McKinney, the employee who posted the picture to Facebook.

McKinney said the thief took cash and some products from the store. Surveillance cameras captured video of the suspect riding up on a bike.

Employees tell CBS 42 news the thief can be seen walking towards the cameras and pointing them upwards in an effort not to be seen.

According to McKinney, the thief broke a window to the business and was able to get inside.

“We came in and just saw the mess, the glass found my items missing, and it was just kind of sad,” said McKinney.

Saturday in Anniston, someone broke into Poor Boys Fireworks and stole about $4,000 worth of fireworks.

Employees in Oneonta are glad neighbors are sharing the photos on Facebook and hope it will help with the police investigation. Detectives took a report Tuesday.

“Social media is awesome, people in this town, and the police, they really did a great job,” said McKinney.

If you know anything about the theft at the fireworks store in Oneonta, call police at (205)-625-4351.