WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Crane Hill man drowned in the Rock Creek area of Lewis Smith Lake on Monday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

62-year-old Kenneth Claude Sampsell drowned while swimming with family off of a boat dock.

Officials say Sampsell was pulled from the water immediately following the incident and was pronounced dead.

ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division is investigating the incident.