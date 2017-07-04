Officials investigating armed robbery of Dollar General store

By Published: Updated:

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WIAT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the armed robbery of a Dollar General Store.

The robbery occurred on Monday at the 3051 Hartley Bridge Road store location.

According to a release from BCSO, they received reports that a male suspect entered the store displaying a handgun. He demanded money from the cash register and fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money. He left on foot towards Rutland Place.

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect was described as a black male in all black clothing, with a black shirt concealing his face.

The robbery is currently under investigation. If you have any information, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s