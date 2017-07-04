Officials investigating armed robbery of Dollar General store

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WIAT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the armed robbery of a Dollar General Store.

The robbery occurred on Monday at the 3051 Hartley Bridge Road store location.

According to a release from BCSO, they received reports that a male suspect entered the store displaying a handgun. He demanded money from the cash register and fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money. He left on foot towards Rutland Place.

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect was described as a black male in all black clothing, with a black shirt concealing his face.

The robbery is currently under investigation. If you have any information, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.