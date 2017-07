(WIAT) — Every year, July 4 marks Independence Day, a celebration of American liberty centered around the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

Everyone has their own way of celebrating, and at CBS42 we asked you to send in photos of you having a good time throughout the day.

View the gallery below to see how Alabamians are commemorating this special day.

4th of July View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A family takes in the scenery at Smith Lake A young man enjoys a bomb pop John Kelley and Val Sawyer at CBS42 show their festive spirit! Everyone has their own style!